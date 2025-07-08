The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has overturned a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) decision that found Apple in violation of federal labor law at its World Trade Center retail store in New York, according to the Courthouse News Service.

From the report: The NLRB did not have enough evidence to support its finding that Apple violated federal law by removing union literature from a break room and coercively interrogating an employee, the Fifth Circuit ruled. Apple Inc. didn’t single out union fliers but removed all unattended written materials, and the alleged worker interrogation happened in public during a routine managerial check-in.

In October 2022 the labor board accused Apple of union-busting at a New York City retail store. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) urged the board to do so when it accused Apple of anti-union activities at the company’s World Trade Center store on May 19.

