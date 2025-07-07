Apple’s UK corporation tax bill rose by nearly 62% from £188 million to £304 million for the fiscal year that ended September 28, 2024.

The tech giant’s operating profits rose from £822 million to £1.2 billion. Revenues at the technology company were up 35% to £4.7 billion, according to The Sunday Times.

Apple’s tax bill has long been a source of controversy and the group lost a landmark tax case with the European Union last year, the article adds. The tech company was ordered to pay Ireland €13 billion in unpaid taxes by Europe’s top court after an eight-year dispute relating to profits generated by two subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Apple accused the European Commission of “trying to retroactively change the rules” on how it pays tax and said the company would “always pay all the taxes we owe wherever we operate.”

