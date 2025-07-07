Apple has acquired two companies to help it improve Apple Vision Pro Personas and large language models, reports MacGeneration.

The first is TrueMeeting. a company specializing in creating realistic digital avatars using smartphone scans. It appears Apple acquired the company to enhance the Personas feature on the Apple Vision Pro. The acquisition, likely in late 2024, involved the transfer of technology, intellectual property, and staff. TrueMeeting’s technology allowed users to create a “hyper-realistic digital twin” of themselves using their iPhones. This technology was intended to be integrated into various applications, including video conferencing.

The company’s tech allows allows, thanks to a “3D” scan of the user with the camera of his smartphone, to create a three-dimensional avatar and then use it in settings where he will participate in meetings instead of the real user. The idea is apparently to improve Apple Vision Pro Personas even more. Personas are, per Apple, “a dynamic, natural representation of your face and hand movements that allows others to see you while you’re using Apple Vision Pro for FaceTime and other videoconferencing apps.”

The second acquisition is WhyLabs, a platform for AI observability, LLM security, and model monitoring.. “Focusing on respect for users’ private data, it fits perfectly with Apple’s idea of the development of a large language model (LLM), according to MacGeneration.

A LLM (large language model) is a type of machine learning model designed for natural language processing tasks such as language generation. They’re used in a wide range of applications, including chatbots, content creation, translation, and more. Some well-known examples include GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) models, which are used in applications like ChatGPT.

