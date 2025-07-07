According to Counterpoint Research’s Apple 360 Forecast, revenue from AirPods will grow 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2026 to cross the cumulative $100-billion mark.

The tech giant has been expanding its AirPods portfolio. In 2024, it launched an affordable, ANC-less version of the AirPods 4, thus setting a new entry point for the device, according to Counterpoint.

“This strategic move enables Apple to reach a wider price-sensitive customer base, like consumers in emerging markets and students,” says the research group. “Emerging markets have been a major growth driver for iPhones, and as iPhone demand grows, AirPods will also see an increase in demand.”

What’s more, Apple has consistently improved the user experience with features like noise cancellation, along with seamless integration with iOS, instant pairing, and device switching, according to Counterpoint. The company is also transforming TWS devices by integrating health-tracking capabilities. The launch of the FDA-approved, clinical-grade hearing aid feature in the AirPods Pro 2 further expands the product’s use case to a new consumer base according to Counterpoint.

From the report: The evolution will continue in newer launches. Newer AirPods will introduce features like heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing, which will further solidify AirPods’ positioning as a healthcare device. Apple Intelligence will also be introduced with use cases such as real-time translation and enhanced gesture controls.

Apple is on a path to make AirPods more versatile –not only by improving the listening experience and call quality, but also by expanding their use to areas like content creation and advanced health tracking. This, coupled with Apple Intelligence and broader portfolio availability, is expected to boost AirPods revenue.

