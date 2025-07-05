Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 30-July 4.

° Apple sill has some impressive iOS 26 features it could unveil in coming months, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° Apple Original Films‘ “F1” is roaring to a a US$140 million global opening, the best ever for an Apple streaming service production.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says it’s time for the long-rumored “Apple Ring” to finally arrive. However, I disagree.

° I don’t think Apple will release an inexpensive Mac laptop with an “A” processor.

° In an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has at least seven Apple Glasses and Apple Vision Pro projects in development.

° Apple TV+ productions have received four nominations at the annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI).

° As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary this year, Apple has unveiled a state-of-the-art music studio in LA.

° Apple sold 2.7 million Macs in the first quarter of 2025. That compares to sales of 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. That’s annual growth of 28.7%.

° Privacy-focused software provider Proton has sued Apple, alleging anticompetitive practices at Apple’s App Store.

° Apple will have to face the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit accusing it of unlawfully dominating the U.S. smartphone market.

° Apple may partner with ChatGPT creator OpenAI or Claude creator Anthropic to power a more personalized version of Siri.

° Apple must pay TOT Power Control more than $110.7 million in damages for infringing a patent related to wireless communications technology.

° Apple has 21% of the global TWS (true wireless stereo) market as of the first quarter of 2025.

° Don’t look for an “iPad Fold” next year. A new rumor says that Apple has apparently paused work on a foldable tablet.

° If an “iPad Fold” is on hold and iPadOS 26 coming, perhaps it’s time for a 14-inch or 15-inch iPad Pro.

° OLED technology, with its superior display performance and slimmer, lighter form factors, is expected to be introduced in MacBook Pros starting in 2026.

° China’s second quarter smartphone sell-through is likely to go up slightly year-over-year (YoY), with Huawei and Apple leading the growth.

° In the first quarter of 2025, Apple continued to lead the global smartphone market despite a 9% dip in year-over-year sales.

