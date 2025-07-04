Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° There’s a new free app available for iOS and Android named Immersity for Mobile. With just a few taps, it transforms everyday photos into attention-grabbing, depth-filled video clips. It officially launches on July 8, but it’s been quietly released a little early on the App Store and Google Play.

° The Joint Corp., a franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic network, has launched its new mobile app, now available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It offers a suite of features designed to simplify and elevate the in-clinic experience.

° Grammarly, which makes an AI assistant for communication and productivity, plans to acquire Superhuman, the AI-native email app that helps users respond one to two days faster and save four hours every week on their email communications. This acquisition accelerates Grammarly’s evolution into an AI productivity platform for apps and agents, positioning email as a critical communication surface in the company’s vision of an agentic future, according to Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Grammarly.

