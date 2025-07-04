Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Plugable, which specializes in connectivity solutions, has introduced the USBC-E1000-2M, one of the only USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet adapters on the market with a fully integrated 2-meter (6 foot) cable. The cable is designed for professionals, students, and remote workers who need fast, reliable wired internet without extension cords or dongles.

° TORRAS has unveiled its updated Q3 Air Series, the third generation of its stand-case line-up. It’s available for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

° Nuki, Europe’s category leader in smart access solutions, has announced the official entry into the United States with its newest version of its flagship product, the Nuki Smart Lock.

