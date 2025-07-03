Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From YMCinema: Apple just patented an image sensor with 20 stops of dynamic range.

° From Counterpoint: During Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, the company gave a select group of participants, including those from Counterpoint, a glimpse into how it builds products to last.

° From AppleInsider: July 2 is the last day to claim your part of a $95 million settlement, if you owned a device with Siri that could’ve recorded a private conversation.

° From The MacObserver: ICEBlock tops App Store after White House backlash. The app alerts users to nearby ICE activity, sparking debate over privacy and immigration policy.

° From 9to5Mac: Mac users will get 9 nine big new games soon.

