China’s second quarter smartphone sell-through is likely to go up slightly year-over-year (YoY), with Huawei and Apple leading the growth, according to preliminary figures from Counterpoint Research’s latest China Smartphone Weekly Sales Tracker.

China-based Huawei is expected to show the highest growth among major brands to take the number one spot in the Chinese market in the second quarter (Q2) 2025. Counterpoint says Apple saw sales increases in May driven by promotions for the iPhone 16 series, especially the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Commenting on Apple’s Q2 performance, Associate Director Ethan Qi said, “Apple’s adjustment of iPhone prices in May was well timed and well received, coming a week ahead of the 618 shopping festival.”

The 618 shopping festival in China is an annual event held on June 18, marking the second largest shopping day in the country after Singles’ Day. Counterpoint says the actual 618 sales period was flat YoY, with most growth occurring during May. Apple claimed the top spot during the sales period, with three iPhone variants securing spots on the top half of the bestseller list, notes the research group.

