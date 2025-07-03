Apple says it will report its quarterly results for April, May, and June on Thursday, July 31.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Chief Financial Kevan Parekh will discuss the results on a live-streamed conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern). The call is for Apple shareholders and Wall Street analysts. However, anyone can listen live for free on Apple’s Investor Relations website.

Cook and Parekh will take questions from shareholders and analysts. You can be sure that at least one person will ask a question to which Cook can only reply, “We don’t discuss unannounced projects.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related