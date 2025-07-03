Apple has announced that a new retail store, Apple Umeda, will open on July 26, at the Grand Front shopping complex in Osaka, Japan.

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shared a wallpaper (pictured) for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This is Apple’s first store in Umeda, a busy mixed-use district of Osaka. However, Apple has another store in Osaka, in the Shinsaibashi district. Apple currently has 10 retail stores in Japan located across the country, including in major cities like Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Kyoto

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

