Apple TV+ has revealed the teaser and premiere date for the third season of “Invasion,” the science-fiction drama series.

It comes from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The 10-episode third season will make its global return on Friday, August 22, on Apple TV+ with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 24, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet. It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

The third season of “Invasion” stars returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj, and introduces new series regular Erika Alexander.

“Invasion” is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell.

The first two seasons are streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

