As noted by MacRumors, Apple appears to have joined the Meta-owned social media site Threads.

Apple has a verified Threads profile and the @apple handle, but has yet to make any posts. Apple’s account has 4.8 million followers, because of its existing followers on Instagram.

Threads is a social media app developed by Instagram (Meta) that focuses on text-based conversations and public discussions. It’s designed as a space for sharing short posts, updates, and engaging in real-time conversations similar to X (formerly Twitter). Users can post text, photos, and videos, and participate in threads by replying, reposting, and quoting others’ posts.

