Global smartwatch shipments declined by 2% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025, marking their fifth consecutive quarter of YoY decline, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker, Q1 2025.

The research group says the persistent deceleration of India’s once-surging smartwatch market, combined with shrinking Apple smartwatch volumes, was the primary driver behind the global market’s decline.

Despite witnessing a YoY decline for the sixth consecutive quarter, Apple retained its top position in the global market, driven by its growing iOS user base. The Apple Watch maker currently has 20% of the market compared to 21% in the first quarter of 2024. That’s a dip of 9% year-overpyer.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related