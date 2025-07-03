Apple has added four new games to Apple Arcade: Angry Birds Bounce, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+, Suika Game +, and Crayola Scribbe Scrubbie Pets+.

Here’s how the games are described:

° Angry Birds Bounce by Rovio. Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the gang on a brand-new adventure. Angry Birds Bounce combines the classic charm of Angry Birds with an innovative arcade brick-breaker twist. When the pigs take over their islands, the birds must bounce back — literally — combining into powerful flocks and launching themselves to defeat an army of piggies and reclaim their home. With strategic rogue-lite gameplay, each level is a new challenge where players will master precision shots, unlock exciting power-ups, and build unique combos during each run.

° Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+ by Ironhide Game Studio. The latest game in the award-winning tower defense saga builds upon the lightning-paced and captivating gameplay of its predecessors, but raises the stakes with more power, chaos, and strategy than ever before. For the first time in the series, players can command two heroes in each stage. With 15 epic heroes to choose from, 17 unique towers, 32 upgradable characters, 22 detailed campaign stages, and over 40 types of enemies, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+ offers thrilling gameplay, the signature humor that fans love, and endless replay. The game includes all DLCs and is playable across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

° Suika Game+ by XGIMI. The viral puzzle game where players drop fruits into a box is coming to Apple Arcade. The goal of Suika Game – Aladdin X+ is to combine matching fruits into bigger creations, culminating into the ultimate fruit: a watermelon. The game’s energetic physics add a fun challenge. When dropping and merging bouncing fruits, players must strategically keep them from overflowing out of the box. They will compete with other players around the world and aim for the top of the daily, monthly, or all-time leaderboards.

° Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+ by Red Games Co. Creativity meets responsibility as players immerse themselves in vibrant 3D worlds to color, care, and play with over 90 adorable digital pets. Inspired by the top-selling Crayola toy, this game lets young players nurture empathy and responsibility through interactive pet care activities like grooming, feeding, and washing, while also boosting attention and memory skills with detail-oriented play. With endless creative fun using digital Crayola art tools and imaginative journeys across colorful 3D environments, Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+ transforms the traditional pet toy into an engaging digital experience.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

