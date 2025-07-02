Priya Kansara (“Polite Society,” “Bridgerton”) has joined the cast of the “For All Mankind” spinoff “Star City” from Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Television, reports Deadline.

She will play Lakshmi, a gifted scientist, in a series regular role. Kansara joins the previously announced cast of Rhys Ifans, Agnes O’Casey, Solly McLeod, Alice Englert, Adam Nagaitis, Josef Davies, and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

Created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, “Star City” is another alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this series explores the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward, according to Deadline. Ifans will star as the “Chief Designer,” the driving force behind the Soviet Space program.

Apple TV+ has renewed “For All Mankind” for a fifth season. The first four seasons are now on the streaming service.

