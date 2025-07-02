Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From 9to5Mac: Apple reminds us it will soon end support for the old HomeKit architecture, with two options.
° From The MacObserver: Google drops Keep for Apple Watch while introducing a new Calendar app, offering basic event viewing and task tracking on watchOS.
° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared an ad promoting the Camera Control feature of the iPhone 16 Pro.
° From AppleInsider: Following its recall of one US-only Power Bank, Anker has now issued a worldwide recall and replace notice for five more similar batteries. Here’s what’s impacted and how to get a refund.
° From Macworld: Apple India job posts suggest AI search is coming to Siri, Safari, and Spotlight. Apple is looking for engineers for a new team, the job description reveals new features on the iPhone.
° From KDVR: An injured climber on Snowmass Mountain rescued by using Apple satellite texting.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel explores Meta’s push to dominate AI with its new “super intelligence” team, raising privacy concerns and skepticism over its motives.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today