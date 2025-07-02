Apple TV+ has announced an upcoming dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”).

It’s inspired by “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name. The 10-episode series is written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher (“Ramy,” “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show”).

Here’s how the series is described: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother. The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as “a starlet’s mother,” set to be played by Aniston.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the project is executive produced by McCurdy and Katcher; Aniston via Echo Films; Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman (“Bad Sisters,” “Catastrophe,” “Divorce”); Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap; Jerrod Carmichael (“Ramy,” “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show”) and Erica Kay (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” “Dead Ringers”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related