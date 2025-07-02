The global TWS (true wireless stereo) market’s sales volume is expected to increase by 3% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, according to Counterpoint’s latest Global TWS Market Forecast.

And Apple will continue to dominate the market thanks to its AirPods line-up and products from its Beats subsidiary. However, the brand’s market share in terms of sales volume is likely to decline slightly compared to the previous year, adds the research group.

From Counterpoint: “Apple’s new model lineup has reinvigorated the market, and the upcoming release of the AirPods Pro 3 is expected to stimulate replacement demand among existing Pro users with its enhanced healthcare features and immersive audio experience. However, due to the high price point of the Pro model, it is unlikely to drive growth in terms of shipment volumes. A more noticeable increase in volume is expected around 2027, when the standard AirPods and a new ANC-equipped version are released.”

Apple now has 21% of the global TWS market compared to 22% in 2024. That’s an annual decline of .4%.

