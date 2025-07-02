OLED technology, with its superior display performance and slimmer, lighter form factors, is expected to be introduced in MacBook Pros starting in 2026, Omedia analyst Linda Lin says.

“Samsung Display is likely to join Apple’s MacBook supply chain at that time, intensifying competition among display makers as the market shifts from LCD to OLED,” she adds.

MacBook Pros with OLED displays have been rumored to be coming soon for over three years. Samsung was purportedly talking with Apple about supplying OLED displays a Mac laptop in May 2019, according to the Korean site The Elec as noted and translated by MacRumors. That same year Kuo forecast a 16-inch (perhaps 17-inch) Mac laptop with an OLED display.

I definitely want an OLED MacBook Pro. But what I want even more is one with a cellular option. This would be a major step for Apple as it’s yet to introduce any sort of cellular capability for its Mac laptop line. Various iPad models have various cellar options, so why not Mac laptops with built-in 5G?

Now that Apple has built its own modem (the C1), there’s no reason why this shouldn’t happen. And let’s hope an OLED MacBook Pro offers the next version of the C1.

In a March X post, Kuo said Apple is working on a “refreshed” C1 modem with mmWave support.

From his post: The C1 refreshed version is under development for mass production next year, aiming to improve power consumption and transmission speed and support for mmWave (including TRx and front-end components, built on a 28nm process). While supporting mmWave isn’t particularly challenging, achieving stable performance with low power consumption remains a key hurdle.

Unlike processors/GPUs, baseband chips don’t aggressively adopt the latest advanced node because the return on investment isn’t high. As a result, it’s unlikely that Apple’s baseband will shift to a 3nm process next year.

– Advanced nodes don’t significantly improve baseband transmission speeds.

– While advanced nodes can improve baseband power efficiency, it’s worth pointing out that the baseband is not the most power-consuming component in a mobile phone’s wireless system.

