Addigy — which specializes in live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management — has announced Addigy Prebuilt App Catalog.

With just a click of a button, IT admins and MSPs can deploy, update, and manage software across Apple fleets, according to Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. The company’s curated catalog of the most commonly used apps is searchable and filterable, making it easy to deploy and update apps with a single click, he adds. Each prebuilt app includes all necessary MDM profiles, such as system extensions and Privacy Preferences Policy Control (PPPC) profiles, ensuring a seamless end-user experience.

Dettbarn says key features of the Adding Prebuilt App Catalog include:

Auto Updates with Continuous Monitoring: Choose fixed app version or Auto Update, setting once to ensure devices always have the latest, most secure software. Prebuilt apps check every 30 minutes if an app needs an update.

Update Only: Update any app already on the device – even unmanaged ones.

Automated Compliance: Set deployment schedules and enforce update deadlines to ensure compliance without disrupting user productivity.

Inheritance and Overrides: Maintain control over policy structure while enabling exceptions for one-off needs.

Executive Proof of Value: Easily share monthly reports.

He adds that Addigy’s Prebuilt App Catalog is expanding every week, guided by real-world demand and security trends. Click here to see the latest.

