Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From the Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the entire article): Apple will delay offering some planned new features to its products this year because EU regulators are making it harder to bring them to the region.

° From AppleInsider: Cybercriminals and fraudsters are using fake texts, this time from UPS, to gain access to iPhone users’ personal information. Here’s how to stay safe and keep your data from falling into the wrong hands.

° From MacRumors: Chinese display manufacturer BOE is aggressively ramping up its OLED production capacity for future iPhone models as part of a plan to recapture a major role in Apple’s supply chain.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is surveying Vision Pro users and asking about Meta’s Ray-Bans.

° From The MacObserver: Pfizer challenges Apple’s AI study, arguing test design, not reasoning limits, explains why large language models struggle with complex tasks.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related