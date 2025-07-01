The technical body of Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE has recommended a decision against Apple for what it called anti-competitive practices in the tech giant’s iOS ecosystem, reports Reuters.

The move follows complaints filed in 2022 by firms including Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre over Apple’s alleged restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and on in-app purchases.

MercadoLibre’s complaint, filed in 2022 in Brazil and Mexico, accuses Apple of imposing a series of restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases, including banning apps from distributing third-party digital goods and services such as movies, music, video games, books and written content.

Cade has ruled that Apple must allow app developers to add tools so customers can buy their services or products outside the app, such as through the use of hyperlinks to external websites. Another preventive measure is that Apple must allow app developers to offer other in-app payment processing options apart from the one owned by Apple.

This is just the latest of Apple’s woes in Brazil. In March 2021, the Brazil’s consumer protection foundation, Procon has filed Apple R$ 10,546,442.48 (approximately $1.9 million) for selling iPhones without a charger. In July 2022, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon were accused of buying gold illegally mined in Brazil.

