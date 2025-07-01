Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the August schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” the weekly doubleheader streaming every Friday on Apple TV+ throughout the 2025 regular season.

Available in 60 countries and regions, fans can enjoy two marquee matchups each week with enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions. Here is the schedule: Friday, 8/1

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

6:45 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

7:10 p.m. ET

Friday, 8/8

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:40 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET

Friday, 8/15

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

6:40 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET

Friday, 8/22

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

7:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET

Friday, 8/29

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants

10:15 p.m. ET

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related