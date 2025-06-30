Tom Gunter, one of Apple’s most senior large language model researchers, has left the company after eight years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

He reportedly resigned last week. some colleagues see him as difficult to replace “given his unique skillset and the willingness of Apple’s competitors to pay exponentially more for talent,” according to Yahoo! Finance.

This continues to show there’s a major problem in Apple’s AI efforts. According to AppleInsider, Apple nearly lost the entire team behind MLX, its open-source machine learning framework optimized for Apple Silicon. Those engineers reportedly threatened to quit, forcing the company to scramble with counteroffers to keep them.

