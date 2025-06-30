Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: As AI agents come closer to taking real actions on our behalf (messaging someone, buying something, toggling account settings, etc.), a new study co-authored by Apple looks into how well do these systems really understand the consequences of their actions.

° From The MacObserver: iOS 18.5 users report Screen Time showing false app usage data, with apps logging hours of activity even when not used.

° From MacRumors: Here’s a list of the vehicles that will support Apple’s CarPlay Ultra.

° From AppleInsider: AI agents are learning to tap through your iPhone on your behalf, but Apple researchers want them to know when to pause.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, The MacVoices Live! panel takes a closer look at Amazon’s Alexa+, its unusual rollout, and user experiences that raise questions about its current readiness.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related