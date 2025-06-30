Shipments of desktops and notebooks to the United States grew 15% year on year in the first quarter of 2025, hitting 16.9 million units, according to new data from Canalys. And it was great news for the Mac.

According to Canalys, Apple sold 2.7 million Macs in the first quarter of 2025. That compares to sales of 2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. That’s annual growth of 28.7%.

The Mac now has 16% of the U.S. personal computer market, compared to 14.2% in the same period last year. Apple ranks fourth among all PC vendors in the U.S.

Ahead of Apple are: HP (24.3% market share), Dell (23% market share), and Lenovo (18.4% market share). Note that Canalys doesn’t count tablets such as the iPad as a personal computer.

