Apple has updated Pixelmator Pro, the drawing and photo editing app it acquired last year, to version 3.7. As best I can tell, only the Mac version has been updated, not the iPadOS or iOS versions.

In November 2024, Apple acquired Pixelmator, the company behind the Pixelmator Pro and Photometer apps. An announcement at the Pixelmator site at that time said the company “has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.” No details were given on how much Apple paid or which members of the Pixelmator Team will move to Apple.

Here’s what’s new in Pixelmator Pro 3.7, per Apple’s release notes:

Image Playground

With Image Playground, you can now create fun, original images based on a photo, a description, or people from your Photos library.

Use the new Add to Playground feature to easily recreate any image layers or drawings in beautiful artistic styles like animation, illustration, or sketch.

Insert your created images as new separate layers from the Insert menu at the top of your screen or replace any existing layers using the Replace Layer feature.

When working with templates or mockups, you can easily replace placeholder images with your Image Playground creations.

With support for Writing Tools, you can proofread, summarize, rewrite, and modify the tone of any text in your designs.

The Compose feature lets you tap into the power of ChatGPT to create new, original text content from scratch based or a quick prompt or a description.

Simply hover over or Control-click any highlighted text in Pixelmator Pro and click Writing Tools to get started.

Other Improvements

You can now open and edit RAW images from OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark I cameras, taken using High Res Shot.

VoiceOver support has been improved to provide spoken and braille descriptions of Pixelmator Pro tools.

You can also use your keyboard to navigate through tool option items with VoiceOver.

Hover over items in the Tools sidebar to display their names in large text using Hover Text.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related