Apple TV+ productions have received four nominations at the annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI).

It bombed at the box office, but Apple TV+’s “Fly Me to the Moon” movie is nominated for “Outstanding Locations in a Period Film.” The streaming services hit series, “Slow Horses” and “The Studio” are nominated for “Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series.” The limited series, “Dope Thief,” is nominated for “Outstanding Locations in a Television Anthology, Mow or Limited Series.”

LMGI winners will be announced nominations on August 23 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA. The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions from around the globe. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

