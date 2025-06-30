As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary this year, Apple has unveiled what it says is its most ambitious creative project to date: a brand-new state-of-the-art studio space in Los Angeles dedicated to artist-driven content, innovation in audio, and deeper fan connection.

Opening this summer, the new studio represents a major milestone in Apple’s continued mission to support artists at every level by giving them the tools, platform, and creative freedom to tell their stories in entirely new ways, according to Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head. More than just a studio in the traditional sense, the new space is a creative campus that reflects a decade of Apple Music’s commitment to high-quality sound, authentic storytelling, and artist-first experiences, she adds.

Designed with artists in mind, Apple Music’s new studio space in Los Angeles is a three-story, over-15,000-square-foot facility that includes:

Two advanced radio studios with immersive Spatial Audio playback and adaptable setups for live interviews, casual chats, or impromptu performances.

A 4,000-square-foot soundstage for live performances, multicam shoots, fan events, and screenings.

A dedicated Spatial Audio mixing room outfitted with a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system for next-level sound production.

A photo and social media lab, edit room, and green room to support real-time content creation.

Private isolation booths for songwriting, podcasting, and one-on-one interviews.

The A-List Corridor and Archive Corridor, showcasing images and artwork of unforgettable moments from Apple Music’s past and present.

Apple Music’s new Los Angeles studio will anchor a global network of creative hubs already active in places including New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville, with additional studios coming soon. With this launch, the service continues to innovate, not just in how music is streamed, but also in how it’s made, experienced, and shared, Newman says.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related