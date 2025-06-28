Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 23-27.

° India’s Mac sales grew 73% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

° India’s iPad sales grew 73% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

° In a new post, analyst Ross Young says an “all-screen” iPhone is still five years away and not coming with the 20th anniversary iPhone.

° Apple has announced that if you live in Japan, you can add your personal number card to your iPhone’s Apple wallet and safely present it face-to-face or on the iOS app.

° The U.S. Office of Cybersecurity has banned WhatsApp, recommending apps like Apple’s Messages and FaceTime instead.

° Apple has joined China’s national subsidy program providing a boost to the tech giant amid heightened competition from major domestic rivals.

° German luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Audi now say they won’t support CarPlay Ultra.

° A new study from Business Energy UK breaks down the real electricity costs Apple MacBooks. And the MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max) tops the list as the most expensive MacBook to run.

° The upcoming iPhone Air will purportedly be the only iPhone 17 model to incorporate Apple’s own “C1” modem.

° Apple is considering starting its own theatrical distribution unit for its films, according to the Wall Street Journal.

° Apple has made more changes to comply with the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act, the tech giant announced.

° A judge says patent troll Red Rock’s lawsuit against Apple and Qualcomm will continue in Texas and not moved to California.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related