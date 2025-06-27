Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° –Histoury Inc., a travel tech company, has launched its Portyl app that’s designed to “transform the heritage tourism experience with immersive augmented reality (AR).” The company says it allows tourists to witness history come alive — all from their phones or tablets. The app is available at the Apple App Store.

° Medmovie — which specializes “in translating complex medical and life–science concepts into clear, visually engaging media” — has released the Medmovie Hx Heart App on the App Store and Google Play. Using animated 3D video and interactive tools within the App, healthcare professionals can explain conditions, tests, and treatments in ways that patients and families can understand, according to the folks at Medmovie.

° Trend Micro Incorporated has launched Scam Radar, a new feature within the Trend Micro ScamCheck app. Scam Radar offers real-time protection by identifying scam tactics utilized by cybercriminals as they happen, alerting users early and empowering them to take action.

° Lilli Health has debuted its Lilli App for iPadOS that’s designed to “make it easier for individuals to understand their [insulin resistance and PCOS] condition, manage symptoms and make meaningful changes by taking control of their health on their terms.”

° Elegoo, which specializes in global smart manufacturing, has launched Matrix, its first official app.

According to the folks at Elegy, the app offers a way to manage multiple 3D printers from a smartphone. Designed for both consumers and businesses, it’s designed to simplify print job handling and streamline production workflows. The Matrix app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

° ° VidMage has launched its next-generation AI face swap software, featuring a web-based platform for photos, videos, multi-face editing, and a Mac client. The Mac client, VidMage Camera, is designed for real-time face swapping along with facial feature replacement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related