Secureframe, a provider of security compliance automation, says it’s installed Fleet, the open-source platform for security and IT teams, as the default agent within Secureframe.

This collaboration integrates Fleet’s capabilities into Secureframe’s platform, bringing the power of open device management to thousands of customers, including AngelList, Generali, Rand McNally, and Coda, enhancing their security posture and simplifying compliance at scale, according to Shrav Mehta, founder and CEO of Secureframe.

“This collaboration provides security teams with the access needed to perform effectively, while ensuring complete transparency for employees regarding the code running on their systems,” he adds.

This strategic alliance between Secureframe and Fleet signals a shift toward a more open, transparent, and automated future for security and compliance built on open-source technologies, according to Thomas Buley, Secureframe customer and CEO at Sightglass.

