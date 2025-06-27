Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Next year, the iPhone is going ultra-premium with its fall lineup.

° From MacRumors: A screen protector that is allegedly designed for Apple’s rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model has revealed a potential design difference.

° From AppleInsider: J.P. Morgan has lowered its Apple stock price target, warning that iPhone demand may be slowing down after a wave of early purchases and weaker interest in the upcoming models.

° From Macworld: For one specific line of Apple Watches, the Hermès editions, simply installing the second watchOS 26 beta is enough to cause continuous crashing.

° From The MacObserver: Chase’s Sapphire Reserve now packs free Apple TV+ and Music and more, offsetting an annual fee that climbs from $550 to $795.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel explores Apple’s innovative use of haptics in its new F1 movie trailer and how it adds to the experience (or not).

