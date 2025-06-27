Germany’s data protection commissioner has asked Apple and Google to remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores in the country due to concerns about data protection, reports Reuters.

Commissioner Meike Kamp said in a statement today that she had made the request because DeepSeek illegally transfers users’ personal data to China. Apple and Google must now review the request promptly and decide whether to block the app in Germany, she added, though her office has not set a precise timeframe.

DeepSeek is an AI chatbot platform that has quickly gained international recognition for its GPT-4-level capabilities. It wa developed by a Chinese AI startup in 2023.

In June AI firm DeepSeek is aiding China’s military and intelligence operations, a senior U.S. official told Reuters, adding that the Chinese tech startup sought to use Southeast Asian shell companies to access high-end semiconductors that cannot be shipped to China under U.S. rules.

