Emmy, SAG, and Tony-nominated actor Bill Camp (“Presumed Innocent,” “The Queen’s Gambit)” joins the series regular cast of the Apple and A+E Studios upcoming series based on the bestselling crime novels by Lars Kepler, reports Deadine.

He joins the previously announced stars, Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.

The (still-untitled) 10-episode drama is written and executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Rowan Joffe (“Tin Star,” “The Ballad of a Small Player”) and John Hlavin (“Shooter,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”), with Emmy, Peabody and DGA Award winner Tim Van Patten (“Franklin,” “Masters of the Air,” “Black Mirror”) set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes. The project hails from A+E Studios in association with Range Studios.

Here’s how it’s described: The project tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

Lars Kepler is one of the bestselling thriller authors in the world and their 10 published crime novels have sold a total of 18 million copies globally. The book series is translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories.

