Apple has bought a South Bay office campus for US$350 million in a deal that means the tech titan has now spent well over a half-billion dollars on Santa Clara County (California) real estate this week, reports SiliconValley.com.

The tech giant bought a two-building campus in Sunnyvale in the $350 million transaction, according to documents filed on June 26 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office. The Sunnyvale campus that Apple acquired has addresses of 615 and 625 North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale, the county documents show.

What’s more, Apple paid just over $166.9 million to buy a three-building office campus at 10200 North Tantau Avenue in Cupertino in a deal that closed on June 24, county documents show. SiliconValley.com notes that the company has paid about $517 million this week alone to buy five office buildings in the South Bay.

