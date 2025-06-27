Apple has opened a new retail store at Forrest Place, a pedestrianized area in the heart of Perth, Australia.

The tech giant previously had a retail store there. However, it’s been replaced with the new (and larger) one that opened today at 9 a.m. local time.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 541 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

