Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° MAGEASY has reintroduced its Magic Keyboard-compatible iPad case, CoverBuddy, with design upgrades and a limited-time back-to-school discount.

° Targus has announced the arrival of its new VersaVu Bluetooth Keyboard Cases. These slim keyboard cases “are made to upgrade the latest iPad models to a laptop-like experience, while keeping them protected.”

° ROKFORM is celebrating the Fourth of July with two limited edition products: a patriotic American flag design on the best-selling Rugged Case and the all-new G-ROK PRO Bluetooth Golf Speaker.

The limited-edition Rugged Case proudly displays the American flag in a design available exclusively for the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The G-ROK PRO is the next evolution of ROKFORM’s best-selling golf speaker, which launched earlier in June. The limited-edition version gets a patriotic upgrade with an American flag colorway. Both products will be available in limited quantities exclusively at rokform.com.

° Other World Computing (OWC) has launched the OWC Express 4M2, a four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4, Thunderbolt compatible enclosure. The company says it offers “improved performance, thermal protection for today’s high performance drives, as well as expanded compatibility for an improved near-silent operation.”

° EarFun has released new wireless earbuds called the EarFun Clip. They’re described as “a new open-ear wireless earbud designed for users who need all-day comfort, enhanced situational awareness, and expect premium sound performance without experiencing listening fatigue.” The EarFun Clip is available at myearfun.com and Amazon.com for $69.99.

° Nomad has launched the Leather Mag Wallet for iPhone, which includes an integrated Tracking Card that works with Apple’s Find My app.

° Samsung has opened up pre-orders for its newest collection of monitors, including the new 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), and the updated 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) and 32-inch/43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F). When you pre-order these monitors at Samsung or Amazon, you’ll receive up to $300 in credit from each retailer.

