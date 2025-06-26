Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: As Apple rolls out its biggest movie yet, “F1 The Movie”, it is also really revving up promotion across its own ecosystem. The latest to join the campaign? Apple Fitness+.

° From MacRumors: Porsche’s chief designer Michael Mauer told the Financial Times that the luxury car maker remains committed to offering CarPlay Ultra in future vehicle models, but he did not share a timeframe for availability or disclose any other details.

° From AppleInsider: In a research study, some doctors will wear Apple Vision Pro during colonoscopies to explore how spatial computing can support real-time cancer detection.

° From The MacObserver: Google Fi now supports visual voicemail on iPhones, moving voicemail access to the iOS Phone app and retiring the Fi app.

° From the San Francisco Chronicle: Former long-time Apple employee Paula Bozinovich was among eight people who died on a Lake Tahoe boating trip over the weekend.

° From The Mercury News (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple has acquired another Cupertino, California, office complex worth $160 million.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Kelly Guimont returns to The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo to talk about her session on practical, privacy-conscious home automation

