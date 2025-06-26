iScanner, the AI document management and scanning tool for iOS, has added a feature that its developers say helps small businesses make a positive impression on their clients.

In addition to filters that enhance document quality and correct defects, iScanner has launched an Office Filter that creates the impression that scanned documents were made by a stationary scanner. This filter purportedly gives an authentic scanned effect by adding black dots and small lines to a PDF.

“You can use this feature in situations when dealing with demanding clients or partners, explains Matt Svetlak, product director of iScanner. Whether perfect or imperfect, our users can now choose how they want their documents to appear, helping them win clients and allowing their business to thrive.”

The new filter is available to both free and paid users of iScanner on iOS. You can see how it works at this link.

