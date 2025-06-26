Red Games Co., in partnership with Crayola has partnered with Paddington and STUDIOCANAL to launch a new limited-time event featuring Paddington in Crayola Create and Play+, available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Families can join millions of players in one of Apple Arcade’s top games, as Paddington embarks on his summer adventure of creativity and play. Players can unlock daily activities, like designing suitcases, crafting trains, decorating double decker buses, and coloring Paddington pages – all in a British-inspired world, according to Read Games CEO Brian Lovell.

Paddington’s summer holiday is available now through August 26, 2025 on Apple Arcade, and on the App Store and Google Play beginning August 26.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related