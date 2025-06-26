Apple TV+’s “Your Friends & Neighbors” has landed in Nielsen‘s streaming rankings for the week of May 26 through June 1 with its season one finale.

The series drew 392 million minutes viewed. Nielsen reports that the core audience was adults 35-64, which made up 64% of the watch time, but the series had a rare 50/50 male-female audience split in its final week.

“Your Friends & Neighbors” has been renewed for a second season. The first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“Your Friends & Neighbors” premiered on April 11. Here’s how it’s described: After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Jon Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

