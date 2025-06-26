Apple has posted a web page dubbed “20 Years 20 Podcasts We Love.”

It celebrates the arrival of podcasts to iTunes in 2005. Apple’s list is for “20 favorites that best exemplify how far podcasting has come—and where it can go in the next two decades.”

“This list is a love letter to the podcasts that left a lasting impact on us and the ones we continue to recommend again and again,” Apple says. “They are shows with hosts that feel like friends, and shows that make us press play immediately on the latest episode to hear what happens next. These shows have measurably improved our lives and helped define this medium we know and love.”

About Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts features millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is away for listeners to support their favorite creators and unlock premium experiences, including early access, extra episodes and ad-free listening. Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems. More information is available at apple.com/apple-podcasts.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related