Despite glowing reviews, Apple Original Films’ “F1” is struggling to generate interest among audiences beyond older men, so Apple is considering starting its own theatrical distribution unit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The problem is that Apple hasn’t invested in the capacity to release and advertise its own movies, as Amazon did when it acquired MGM. Warner Bros. is distributing “F1” for Apple and gets a percentage of box-office revenue that increases with ticket sales, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

The WSJ says this approach saves Apple on overhead costs, but puts it at the mercy of partners that may prioritize their own productions. For this reason, the tech giant may start their own theatrical distribution unit.

The WSJ says Apple TV+ has an estimated 27.2 million subscribers in the U.S., according to Nielsen, below competitors that launched around the same time including Disney+ and HBO Max. Apple TV+ is available in more than 100 countries around the world.

About “F1”

Starring Brad Pitt, hailing from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, and made in collaboration with Formula 1, “F1” will be distributed in theaters around the world and in IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures in North America on June 27, 2025, and internationally beginning June 25, 2025.

