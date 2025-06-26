Apple has made more changes to comply with the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act, the tech giant announced.

From the announcement:

° App Store apps that communicate and promote offers for digital goods or services will be subject to new business terms for those transactions – an initial acquisition fee, store services fee, and for apps on the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement (EU) Addendum, the Core Technology Commission (CTC). The CTC reflects the value Apple provides developers through ongoing investments in the tools, technologies, and services that enable them to build and share innovative apps with users.

° Music streaming services in the European Union Area (EEA) wanting to use the Music Streaming Services Entitlement (EEA) can use these options.

Apple says that, by January 1, 2026, it plans to move to a single business model in the European Union (EU) for all developers. Under this single business model, the company will transition from the Core Technology Fee (CTF) to the CTC on digital goods or services. The CTC will apply to digital goods or services sold by apps distributed from the App Store, Web Distribution, and/or alternative marketplaces.

Apps currently under the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU continue to be subject only to the CTF until the transition to the CTC is fully implemented next year. At that time, qualifying transactions will be subject to the CTC, and the CTF will no longer apply. Additional details regarding this transition will be provided at a later date, according to Apple.

Also, beginning with iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, iOS and iPadOS will provide an updated user experience in the EU for installing alternative marketplaces or apps from a developer’s website. Additionally, later this year, Apple says it will provide an application programming interface (API) that will allow developers to initiate the download of alternatively distributed apps they publish from within their app.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related