The road to “make America healthy again” will apparently be paved with Apple Watches.

Gizmodo reports that US Health and Human Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has just unveiled a campaign that will try to encourage the widespread use of wearables. He announced the initiative Tuesday afternoon during a House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee meeting to discuss the HHS’ budget request for the upcoming fiscal year.

In response to a question from representative Troy Balderson (R-Ohio) about wearables, Kennedy revealed that HHS will soon conduct one of the agency’s largest ever advertising campaigns to promote their use. He added that in his ideal future, every American will be donning a wearable within the next four years.

RFK Jr. had this to say in an X post: “Wearables put the power of health back in the hands of the American people. We’re launching one of the largest HHS campaigns in history to encourage their use—so every American can take control of their health, one data point at a time. It’s a key part of our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

The Apple Watch already had various health-tracking features. It can monitor various metrics like heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, and activity levels, empowering users to track their health and well-being. Apple also collaborates with researchers and healthcare organizations to integrate the Apple Watch into health programs and studies.

