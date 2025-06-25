From Deadline: SVOD [subscription video on demand] subscriptions in the U.S. grew by 11% from March 2024 to March 2025, according to the Antenna research group .

That growth occurred pretty evenly across the premium SVOD offerings like Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, as well as more specialty services. Antenna expects SVOD subscriptions in the U.S. to keep growing, too. From the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025, U.S. SVOD added 5 million net subscribers, according to Antenna.

Antenna’s reporting seems to be in line with the latest insights from Nielsen, which recently revealed that streaming usage surpassed the combined total broadcast and cable TV viewing for the first time in May. Nielsen says it expects that to be a temporary change, for now, according to Deadline.

