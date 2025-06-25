At Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) conference earlier this month, the tech giant announced a new containerization feature for macOS.

This new feature gives development teams and enterprises a way to leverage Macs in a more scalable way. The new capability makes Mac more flexible and enables containerized Linux-based workloads to be run on Mac. This new feature is signaling a greater shift toward Apple silicon as a valuable platform for the enterprise.

Chris Chapman, chef technical officer at MacStadium, a private Mac cloud provider, believes this signals a shift in how enterprises can think about Apple in their IT stack:

“This means the power and energy efficiency of Mac hardware with the cloud-like operation, security, portability, and scale of containerization,” he says. “Apple hardware is now beginning to be able to handle a broader use case for the business.”

