A new study from Business Energy UK breaks down the real electricity costs Apple MacBooks. And the MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max) tops the list as the most expensive MacBook to run in 2025.

With energy prices still high, the study analyzed the power consumption of the latest MacBooks and calculated their annual electricity costs in both the U.S. and the UK: Key findings from the study include:

The Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max) is the most expensive to run, with regular use costing $48.87 (£73.79) per year – 25.12% more than any other comparable MacBook.

A MacBook 16 Pro with the M4 Max chip costs 27% more to run than a MacBook Pro 16 with a M3 Max chip.

The MacBook Air 15 (M4) is the cheapest MacBook to run, costing just $13.49 (£20.37) in electricity per year.

You can find the complete report here.

